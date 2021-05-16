South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna unveils her favourite IPL team and cricketer

Popular Kannada and Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna has revealed her favourite team and player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The celebrated model started trending on social media after she announced her fan moment in a live stream on Instagram.

A fan asked Mandanna during the stream to disclose her favourite IPL team. To this, she replied, “Ee Sala Cup Namde”.

Ee Sala Cup Namde is the official slogan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in Kannada and is used by the fans to motivate and cheer their team. It means, “this year, the cup is ours.”

Social media went abuzz when the model confessed her favourite team.

Further, when the Virajpet born star was asked about which cricketer she follows the most, she replied, MS Dhoni. While the fans expected Virat Kohli to be her obvious choice, the south-Indian actress went otherwise and hailed Dhoni for his batting, captaincy, and wicketkeeping.

“Dhoni batting, captaincy, wicket keeping … that means he will fall and die … he is a master class player. Dhoni is my hero,” Mandanna asserted.

Kohli-led RCB is yet to win the IPL trophy since the league’s inception in 2008. They made it to the final on three occasions but lost all of the peak clashes. They had a decent 13th edition of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but was knocked out of the tournament after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator.

However, RCB got off to a blistering start with five wins in the first seven matches in the IPL 2021 before the league’s suspension due to coronavirus cases in the bio-bubble.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for possibilities to conduct the remaining matches of the league in the near future. It remains to be seen if the tournament resumes or not.