Wasim Jaffer brutally trolls Michael Vaughan over his remarks on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is broadly popular for his witty and rib-tickling rejoinders on social media. More often than not, the Mumbaikar delivers a dose of entertainment to fans with some of his unique and hilarious tweets.

Once again, Jaffer gave a glimpse of his exceptional sense of humour as he took a jibe at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan for his comments on Indian star Virat Kohli. Recently, Vaughan had compared Kohli with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, stating that the Kiwi batter would be the greatest player if he was Indian.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he’d be the greatest player in the world, but he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media”, Vaughan had told Spark Sport.

The 43-year-old said Williamson matches Kohli across formats, but he doesn’t have a mass fan following on social media.

“I think Kane Williamson is up there with the great players across the three formats, and he certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements,” Vaughan had added.

Taking cognizance of Vaughan’s statement, Jaffer came up with a cheeky response that grabbed his fans’ huge attraction, including left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

“Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai Slightly smiling face #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson,” Jaffer wrote on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai 🙂 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

Unadkat enjoyed the trolling from Jaffer and reacted with a couple of Rolling on the floor laughing and Folded hands emojis.

Wasim bhai! 🤣🤣🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) May 14, 2021

Both Kohli and Williamson will be leading their respective teams in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) scheduled to be played in Southampton starting June 18.