Suresh Raina recalls MS Dhoni’s message when the southpaw was bought by CSK during IPL 2008 auction

Suresh Raina has been the leading run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Raina has represented the same franchise for 11 seasons since the beginning of the cash-rich league except on three occasions when the franchise was banned from the IPL in 2016 and 17 and when he decided not to be a part of the T20 extravaganza in 2020.

Batting in the middle order, the southpaw has been indispensable for his team and has steadied their innings on innumerable occasions.

Recently in a book titled “Believe”, the 34-year-old revealed that he was excited to be a part of the Chennai-based franchise alongside the-then Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

“The IPL auctions happened, and like every other cricketer in the country, I was waiting eagerly to know which team I would be playing for. I was elated to go to the Chennai Super Kings. It meant Mahi Bhai and I would be playing for the same team. I heard from him almost immediately after I was bought in the auction,” excerpts from the book read, reported by India TV.

Raina also divulged that Dhoni texted him just after he was bought by the franchise and told him that playing together would be fun. The CSK cricketer further added that participating with the same team also strengthened their bond.

“He said, ‘Maza aayega dekh.’ There was a lot of attention on him, of course. And looking at some of the other figures whom Chennai had bought—Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Stephen Fleming—I was just delighted to be in the same team as them. The IPL strengthened my bond with Mahi Bhai even further,” the book further read.

The Meerut-born was picked up by CSK for INR 2.6 crores in the first edition, with his value aggravating with time to INR 11 crores during the 2021 season. Overall, Raina has amassed 5491 runs in the 200 IPL games he has played so far at an extraordinary strike rate of 136.89.

Earlier, legendary musician AR Rahman also dedicated a song to the duo.