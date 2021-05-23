Suryakumar Yadav’s chucklesome comment on Shreyas Iyer’s workout video

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer had suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year in a bilateral series against England. Iyer had undergone surgery last month and has even started rehabilitation.

The Mumbai-born posted a video on social media on Saturday, where he can be seen running uphill. The right-hander had captioned the video as “isolated”.

What turned eyes was a cheeky comment of fellow India teammate Suryakumar Yadav. He said, “Shehanshah running technique”.

Iyer had dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first One Day International (ODI) against England and has been out of cricket for several months.

The former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain had shared a video earlier, too, where he was spotted working out indoors. “Work in progress,” wrote Iyer.

Work in progress 🚧 Watch this space 😏 pic.twitter.com/HyVC8036yh — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) May 13, 2021

The 26-year-old has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20Is, scoring 813 and 550 runs in the respective format. He has become one of India’s bankable players in recent times.

If the Mumbaikar manages to recover fully, he could be available for the forthcoming limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka later this year in July. India is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the island nation.

Meanwhile, India will face New Zealand in the first ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on June 18 in Southampton. After the WTC final, the Virat Kohl-led side will battle it out against England in the five-match Test series, starting August 4.