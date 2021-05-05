Top 10 overseas cricketers who have earned the most in the IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s biggest T20 tournament in terms of quality of cricket, worldwide fan engagement and, of course, the money factor. Ever since the commencement of the lucrative league, players from across the globe are getting million-dollar deals that they fail to get in other T20 competitions.

After the auction of the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league, the total invested amount on players over the years surpassed the INR 6000 crore mark. Apart from Indian players, who have earned most of the portion from IPL auctions, overseas cricketers belonging to Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and New Zealand have also obtained massive IPL contracts.

However, very few foreign players have been able to show consistency and play consecutive editions of the exciting league. Some of them have been backed by a respective IPL franchise, while others have played in different teams.

As the IPL 2021 has been suspended by BCCI for an indefinite time due to rising COVID-19 cases among franchises, let’s have a look at the ten such overseas players who have earned the most in their complete journey in IPL.

10.) Steve Smith (Australia): INR 47,82,96,700

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith has been a consistent part of IPL ever since he joined the fascinating tournament. Smith, who began his IPL career in 2010, have represented a total of six teams, including his current franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

Barring the 2018 season when the New South Wales star was banned by Cricket Australia (CA) to play competitive cricket, Smith played all the editions and earned a lot of money. In total, the right-handed batsman has pocketed INR 47,82,96,700.

9.) Chris Gayle (West Indies): INR 58,56,57,000

Chris Gayle, the power-hitter from West Indies, needs no introduction as he has been one of the most popular players of IPL. Gayle started his IPL journey in 2008 and has played for three teams. In the first three years, the left-handed batter was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while for the next seven years, Gayle represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

From 2018 onwards, the Jamaican cricketer is plying his trade for Punjab Kings (PBKS). So far, Gayle has earned INR 58,56,57,000 in IPL.

8.) David Miller (South Africa): INR 58,99,54,000

South African cricketer David Miller has struggled to leave his impact on a constant basis in IPL. Despite that, franchises have shown trust in the Proteas power-striker, and he has been playing in the league since 2011.

From 2011 to 2019, Miller played for Punjab Kings (PBKS), and from 2020 onwards, the left-handed batsman is representing Rajasthan Royals (RR). In total, Miller has raked in INR 58,99,54,000.

7.) Chris Morris (South Africa): INR 59,17,93,750

Another South African on the list is all-rounder Chris Morris, whos been a part of IPL since 2013. The Proteas star has played for four teams, including his current side Rajasthan Royals (RR). Morris registered history during 2021 auctions when he was roped in by RR at a whopping INR 16.25 crores. When it comes to his complete income from the lucrative league, Morris sits at the seventh spot among overseas cricketers, with a total salary of INR 59,17,93,750.

6.) Glenn Maxwell (Australia): INR 63,42,75,400

Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell is another player who failed to score runs consistently in IPL, and despite that, he has been able to pull in massive contracts. Even in 2021 auctions, Maxi was a huge hit, raking in as much as 14.25 crore for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Victorian has been a part of IPL since 2012, representing as many as four teams. In total, Maxwell has earned INR 63,42,75,400.

5.) Ben Stokes (England): INR 64,50,00,000

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not that old in IPL as he started his journey in 2017. However, his credentials are so high that he has earned a huge amount of money in just five years of IPL. Stokes started with Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), and since 2018, he has been playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Year by year, Stokes has bagged massive IPL contracts, and as a result, his total income from the cash-rich league stands at INR 64,50,00,000.

4.) David Warner (Australia): INR 71,00,17,300

Another Aussie on the list is explosive opener David Warner, who has only represented two teams in IPL. The left-handed batsman started his journey in 2009 for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). From 2014 onwards, Warner has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), barring the 2018 season when just like Steve Smith, the 34-year-old faced a 12-month ban levied by CA.

Under Warner’s leadership, SRH became the IPL champions in the 2016 season. The ‘Pocket Dynamite’ has so far earned INR 71,00,17,300.

3.) Kieron Pollard (West Indies): INR 74,53,03,500

The West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard is one of the most popular overseas players in IPL. Pollard’s importance can be stated with the fact that since his beginning in IPL, he has played for only one franchise, i.e. Mumbai Indians (MI).

Pollard is one of the most valuable assets for Mumbai and played his role in all the five title-winning efforts made by the side. The Windies giant has earned a total of INR 74,53,03,500 from the lucrative tournament.

2.) Shane Watson (Australia): INR 77,13,48,250

Former Australia opener Shane Watson was another individual who played the IPL from the beginning and earned a heavy amount through the years. Leaving out the 2009 season when he withdrew from the competition, Watson played every year till 2020.

Watson represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ahead of the 2021 season, the right-handed strokemaker decided to call his time and retired. Overall, Watson raked in INR 77,13,48,250.

1.) AB de Villiers (South Africa): INR 1,02,51,65,000

Arguably the most loved foreign player globally, AB de Villiers has always been a prime attraction in IPL. No wonder the former South African international tops this list. De Villiers played the first three seasons for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), and since 2011 he has been a crucial part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

De Villiers is the second-highest run-scorer (5056) among overseas players in IPL history. The Proteas sensation has obtained massive contracts throughout the years and never missed a single season in the lucrative league. De Villiers has overall earned INR 1,02,51,65,000.