Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donate INR 2 crore for India’s fight against Covid-19

While India is battling with the pandemic, several film stars and cricketers have joined hands to help their country in these tough times.

A few days ago, former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar contributed INR 1 crore to boost the oxygen supply in his country. Last year, Tendulkar had also opened a plasma bank and urged the citizens to donate plasma and assist the needy through a social media post.

Recently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) also shelled out INR 7.5 crores and INR 1.5 crore for covid-relief.

Actor Sonu Sood also continues with his humanitarian work, receiving requests from all corners of the Indian states for medical utilities.

Now, present Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have come together to aid the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the same on a social networking site on Friday, Kohli and Anushka revealed that they had donated INR 2 crores to a fundraiser started by them on Ketto.

The campaign #InThisTogether will run for seven days before the proceeds will be directed towards their implementation partner ACT Grants.The duo has encouraged the citizens to contribute as much as possible to help them achieve seven crores.

“Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful to your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support. I urge you to join our movement. Link in Bio! #InThisTogether,” tweeted Kohli.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of ACT Gayatri Yadav thanked the celebrity couple on behalf of the startup for joining their mission.

“Having strong voices like Anushka and Virat help drive fundraising efforts will go a long way towards helping us realize this goal. On behalf of India’s startup ecosystem, ACT Grants is truly grateful to have them join this mission,” stated Gayatri.