Sachin Tendulkar contributes INR 1 crore for India’s Covid-19 relief work

A surge in the Covid-19 cases in India has given birth to trepidation. With a shortage of medical amenities, India is the worst-hit country by the second wave of the crisis.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India logged around 3.79 lakh cases in a day on Thursday (April 28), bringing the total number of cases to 16.5 million, only second to the US.

In such unprecedented times, cricketers are doing their best to pitch into the country’s resources and provide respite to its citizens.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, pioneering the way, recently donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund. Former Australian speedster Brett Lee and KKR’s batsman Sheldon Jackson were quick to follow Cummin’s steps.

On Thursday, former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to announce his contribution of INR 1 crore to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators at hospitals.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Tendulkar applauded people who are “standing up” against these tough times. He also took the opportunity to introduce “Mission Oxygen”, which is an initiative started by 250+ young entrepreneurs to avail oxygen concentrators for covid hospitals.

Here’s the tweet:

The “Mission Oxygen” group tweeted to acknowledge Tendulkar’s contribution of Rs 1 crore.

Earlier, the 48-year-old had posted a video on his birthday (April 24) informing people about a plasma bank he had inaugurated last year and urged the citizens to donate plasma as doing so at the right time could save many lives.

“Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It’s made my day special. I am very grateful indeed,” read the caption of the video.

Here’s the video:

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It's made my day special. I am very grateful indeed. Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have also shelled out handsome amounts of INR 7.5 crores and INR 1.5 crores for covid relief work, respectively.