Virat Kohli names one bowler from the past who could have troubled him

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is loved by his fans from all around the world. The followers never miss a chance to get his autograph or click a picture with him.

Kohli recently hosted a Question and Answers session on Instagram for his fans. His admirers were keen to quiz the 32-year-old and satisfy their curiosity.

One such user asked the Delhi-lad an interesting question that panned all eyes. Undoubtedly, Kohli is the best batsman in the world, but when he is compared to the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, the critics seem divided over their opinions.

While some argue that Kohli is as good as Tendulkar, others reckon the latter dominated a lot more world-class bowlers in his time. In contrast, Kohli has entered the international arena when rules like fielding restrictions, change of balls have made it difficult for the bowlers to put up a resilient show.

Hence, when a fan asked Kohli about that one bowler from the past who would have kept the veteran batsman on his toes, everyone impatiently waited for his response.

“A bowler from past who would have troubled you?,” the netizen asked.

Within a few hours, Kohli replied that Wasim Akram would have troubled him.

“Wasim Akram,” Kohli answered.

Akram was dubbed as the ‘Sultan of Swing’ in his heydays along with Waqar Younis. He was the earliest known proponent of reverse swing, which gained a lot of media attention when deployed first. Overall, the left-arm seamer bagged took 502 scalps in 356 matches and occupies the second spot on the list of highest wicket-takers in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine in Mumbai with his team members from where they would be leaving for England to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final followed by a five-match red-ball series against the hosts.