Virat Kohli’s new look goes viral; netizens compare him to famous fictional characters

Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)
Over the years, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has earned the stature of a celebrity. Not only does he inspire fans through his batting skills, but Kohli is also famous for his style and groomed look off the field.

Recently an image of the 32-year-old circulated on social media where he was heavily bearded and had lengthy grown hair. The Delhi-lad was sporting a yellow shirt and square spectacles.

Netizens were stunned to see the captain in his new ‘avatar’. People shared the picture on multiple social media platforms and had different opinions for the look.

While some compared Kohli to the professor from ‘Money Heist’, others pointed out his resemblance to ‘Kabir Singh’, a character from the movie of the same name.

However, the origin of the picture is unknown, which puts a question on the reality of the image. Some media outlets have also dubbed the viral click as “photoshopped.”

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently quarantining in Mumbai, from where he will leave for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in England, followed by a five-match red-ball series against the hosts.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper had an amazing time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before it was stalled since his side was positioned at the third spot, winning five out of its seven games, and looked like a prime contender for the playoffs.

But to the team’s dismay and fans, the cash-rich league had to be suspended due to the rising number of coronavirus cases among the staff and players inside the bio-secure bubble.

