WATCH: A die-hard Virat Kohli fan makes his portrait with Oreo biscuits

Indian captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most cherished and admired cricketer at present. His consistency across the formats and sensational leadership quality has impressed one and all. No wonder the Delhi-lad has a massive fan following.

Recently, Kohli became the first Indian to have 100 million followers on Instagram. Fans do various antics to impress their favourite celebrity, and Kohli also has several such admirers. Last year, a passionate fan had gifted the Indian skipper an exceptional portrait which he made using old and discarded mobile phones.

Another follower of Kohli has applied a similar tactic, with the difference being that this time the fan has taken the help of biscuits to make the portrait of his favourite player.

Ahead of starting his new international project in England, the Indian run-machine has received a unique gift. A video clip is going viral on social media where a die-hard fan of Kohli is seen making his portrait with the help of Oreo biscuits.

Here is the video:

Kohli led Team India will soon fly to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand starting June 18. After the WTC final, the visitors will face Joe Root-led English side for the five-match Test series, beginning from August 4.

The last time India visited England was in 2018, when they were completely outplayed by the hosts. It was also the five-match Test leg which the home team won by 4-1.

Overall, both the teams have faced each other 126 times in the oldest format, where England has won 48 matches while India has registered victory in 29 games. The remaining 49 fixtures have been ended in a draw.