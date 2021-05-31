Wasim Akram denies claims of workload strain on Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi often makes headlines for participating in back to back matches for his country without missing out on a single one. This has led critics like former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed to raise concerns over the workload the youngster has to bear, keeping in mind he is spearheading the sub-continental team’s attack in all three formats.

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram in an interview, rubbished claims of resting Shaheen and opined that his nation does not need to comply with the rotation policy adopted by Australia.

“The problem with the rest issue, I think he should be asked if he even needs rest. We can’t just copy the world that look Australia is resting its players so we should as well. Our culture is very different. Our mindset is very different,” Akram told Cricket Pakistan on Friday.

Stressing on the importance of playing all three formats, the 54-year-old reckoned that Shaheen is missing out on county cricket. Hence, representing the country in all the games will help the young gun gain much-needed experience and a sound mentality.

“I still feel that if he keeps bowling and playing sensibly, it’s not like crazy cricket, he is just playing for Pakistan in all three formats. His bowling is getting stronger, he is gaining awareness and a sound mentality. He doesn’t play county cricket so for him this cricket is very important. Especially during these early years. I don’t think there is anything to this burnout issue. I think he is only going to get better,” the Lahore-born asserted.

Concluding the interview, Akram applauded the 21-year-old for having all the qualities necessary for a paceman.

“Shaheen Afridi is earning fame through his bowling. He swings the new ball at pace in both directions. He is tall and can generate bounce. He has a better sense of bowling and knows what length to bowl at. He has situational awareness while bowling. I think he is a great talent and going forward he will take a lot of wickets for Pakistan,” Akram enunciated.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Kings’ bowling coach had panned eyes earlier when he suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should rope in former left-arm seamer Mohammed Amir for the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be played in October.