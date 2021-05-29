Wasim Akram lists out his favourites to win T20 World Cup 2021; excludes Pakistan

The T20 World Cup is still a bit far, but cricket experts and pundits have already started revealing their analysis and predictions related to the event. The upcoming tournament will be the first-ever T20 World Cup since 2016 World T20.

The 2021 edition of the showpiece event is scheduled to take place in India later this year. However, considering the current situation in India, there is a strong possibility that the T20 World Cup can be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Top teams will again be favourites of many, but who can lift the coveted trophy this time around shall be a centre of discussion in the coming times. Reacting to the same debate, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has named his favourites for the upcoming global competition. Akram named four teams that can lift the trophy this year but backed India as prime contenders.

“I suppose, between the main teams, India appear favourites. They play the fearless brand of T20 cricket. England is also at the top of the ladder. I think New Zealand too. And you never know about the West Indies. If their main players are in, they have a tendency to scare,” Akram told ARY news.

The former Pakistan skipper also explained why he did not pick his own nation. Akram reckoned the Babar Azam-led side need to pay attention to their team combination and select the best possible XI to fancy their chances in the global tournament.

“Pakistan need to work on their team combination. Obviously, being a Pakistani, I would want Pakistan to win the World Cup. That will be a dream come true for all of us, especially the young captain, and if they need to improve their combination, find the best XI, they can fight. The problem of No. 5 and No. 6 needs to be solved,” added the 54-year-old.