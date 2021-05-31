WATCH: Australian star David Warner reunites with his family after IPL 2021

After spending time in the hard quarantine, Australia’s David Warner has finally returned home, where he had an emotional reunion with his family. Warner had left India along with the Australian contingent on May 6 – two days after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Warner stayed in the Maldives before arriving at Sydney for the quarantine. On Monday, the official Twitter handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a video clip of Warner meeting his three daughters.

Warner can be seen tightly hugging Isla and talking to his other two daughters asking about their health.

Warner also shared a photo of him sitting with Isla in one of his stories on Instagram that captioned ‘daddy’s home’.

Apart from Warner, other Aussie players, including Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, also met their loved ones and returned home. Most of the players had not seen their families since heading to the IPL 2021 in early April.

Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff expressed his excitement upon meeting his family after being stuck in quarantine.

“It was nice to know that we were getting home, that’s for sure. It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine; I can’t wait to get home and see my family,” Behrendorff said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Most of these players will now be seen in action during Australia’s tour of West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August, respectively.

The Aaron Finch-led side will play five T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in their West Indies tour, which begins on July 09 in St Lucia. After the fixtures against the Windies, Australia will feature in the five T20Is against Bangladesh – dates and other details of which hasn’t yet announced.