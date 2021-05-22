Virat Kohli ardent fan Chloe Amanda Bailey reveals her favourite Indian dish

Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey keeps her followers updated with the latest episodes of her life through social media. An ardent fan of and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, Chloe has earned a special place in the heart of Indians.

Chloe often uploads funny dance videos and also watches Bollywood films. The astute journalist is also into Indian delicacies.

Recently, Chloe was seen gorging at mouth-watering ‘Chole Bhature’. Netizens were more than exalted to see the local dish earning mass recognition. Some even started to humorously exchange her name- ‘Chloe’ with ‘Chole’.

In a marketing strategy on the micro-blogging site, famous food delivery company Zomato asked which one dish the internet user wished had no calories.

“one indian dish that you wish had no calories?,” Zomato tweeted on Friday.

one indian dish that you wish had no calories? — zomato (@zomato) May 21, 2021

Responding to the tweet, Chloe stated that she would want ‘chole bhature’ to have no calories.

“Chole Bhature,” Chloe reacted with an emoticon portraying tears of happiness.

Twitterati went berserk over her reply as she received 85 retweets and over 3000 likes within a few hours.

One user even posted an edited image of a shop that goes by the name of ‘Chole Amanda Bhature.’

Dukan band karwayengei aap

😭😭 https://t.co/ewdE20Ft1t — Unsocially M’idiotic (@m_idiotic) May 21, 2021

Chloe was impressed with the move and admitted that it was the greatest of all time- the ‘GOAT’ response.

“Haha this was one of the GOAT tweets,” Chloe stated.

Haha this was one of the GOAT tweets — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Chloe had also applauded the move by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) when their secretary Jay Shah in an attempt to encourage women participation in the sport, revealed that India Women’s would be playing their maiden pink-ball Test against Australia.

“Very cool! Maza aaega,” Chloe had retweeted.