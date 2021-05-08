WATCH: England pacer Jofra Archer bowls a ripping inswinger in the Second XI Championship

England pacer Jofra Archer is slowly and steadily improving after his elbow injury. The right-armer, who was ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, recently made a comeback in the domestic circuit in England while playing for Sussex 2nd XI in the ongoing Second XI Championship 2021.

In a match against Surrey 2nd XI, Archer displayed his fitness and bowled as many as 29.2 overs in the contest. He only bowled in the first innings and picked up two wickets for 102 runs, including four maidens.

Archer’s first wicket came when he was asked to bowl the 60th over of Surrey 2nd XI innings. The speedster exhibited his classic fast bowling and delivered an unplayable ball to dismiss batsman NMJ Reifer.

The Bridgetown-lad came over the wicket and bowled a ripping in swinger, which struck on the batters pad, and the fielding team went for an appeal. The umpire gave a decision in favour of Susses 2nd XI as Archer got his first scalp.

Watch the video here:

Not a bad delivery! 😅 Two wickets for @JofraArcher against Surrey's second XI yesterday, including this one… ☄️ pic.twitter.com/vBc5s09l4B — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 7, 2021

In the match, Sussex 2nd XI, after opting to bat first, posted a massive 487 on the scoreboard in their first innings. OJ Carter and M Campopiano shined with the bat to help their side score a daunting total. Carter smashed a tremendous century in the game. He scored 160 off 244 balls with the help of 22 fours and a six. On the other hand, Campopiano slammed a fifty. He contributed with 66 from 99 deliveries packed nine fours and a six.

In reply, Surrey 2nd XI reached quite close, scoring 410 runs before they were bundled out. RS Patel was the major highlight in their first innings, smashing a remarkable hundred. Patel hit 126 off 206 balls, including 18 boundaries.

When it comes to the second essay, Sussex made 243/8 courtesy of skipper AGH Orr, who scored 102 from 188 deliveries. In response, Surrey managed 153/5, with Patel again making the biggest contribution of 60 runs. The match was ended in a draw.