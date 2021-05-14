WATCH: Jofra Archer dismisses Kent’s batsman Zak Crawley with a ‘snorter’

The English County Championship 2021 is in full fledge during the English summers. During the much-awaited Group 3 match between Sussex and Kent in Howe, English pacer Jofra Archer made a comeback to competitive cricket.

The speedster took to nets after his surgery to practice for Sussex ahead of the County Championship.

Sussex won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kent sent their openers in the form of skipper D Bell-Drummond and Jordan Cox.

Archer’s assiduous work was seen on-field when he dismissed Bell-Drummond for a paltry two runs. Thus, the right-arm seamer instantly gained back his form and exemplified his class.

However, the most prized wicket came in the eighth over when Archer spun a web around the number three batsman Zak Crawley and bamboozled the latter with his swing.

Archer bowled a back of a length delivery and stunned his England teammate with his bounce and late movement.

Crawley, who was looking to defend the ball, couldn’t keep it down as he gave an edge to the wicket-keeper Ben Brown, who made no mistake and grabbed an easy catch.

The commentators heaped praises on Archer and were delighted to witness such a masterpiece. After a poor start, Kent were straddled at 11 for 2.

Sussex instantly shared the clip through their official Twitter channel. “That’s a SNORTER! Two wickets already for @JofraArcher!,” the county team wrote.

Here’s the video:

Before this contest, Archer was seen on-field in the fifth T20I of the England tour of India on March 20. The 26-year-old struggled with an injury and later underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from his right hand’s tendon.

The Barbados-born also had to pull out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 owing to the wound.