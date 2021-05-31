WATCH: Pat Cummins gets emotional after reuniting with his pregnant partner Becky Boston

Australian cricketers who had participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 finally completed their mandatory two-week quarantine at Sydney and reunited with their families on Monday.

The T20 extravaganza was suspended mid-way due to a rise in coronavirus cases inside the bio-secure bubble on May 4, following which overseas players had to repatriate back to their nations.

However, in an attempt to avoid the third wave of COVID-19, Australian PM Scott Morrison red-flagged India and banned travel from the subcontinental nation to his motherland.

Earlier, a few Aussie cricketers – Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye – made their way back to their homeland, dropping out of their respective IPL teams.

The other 38 Australian cricketers, including staff, coaches and commentators, flew either to Maldives or Sri Lanka to isolate for a fortnight post which they boarded the flight to their country.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took utmost care of their comfort by paying for their accommodation and travel.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Jason Behrendorff expressed his excitement at the prospect of meeting his family after almost two months.

“It was nice to know that we were getting home that’s for sure.It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family,” Behrendorff was quoted as saying by India Today.

Famous Australian journalist Chloe Amanda Bailey posted a video on her Twitter where veteran speedster Pat Cummins can be seen conciliating with his pregnant partner Becky Boston. Becky was finally relieved to see Cummins back in town and hugged him as both turned emotional on seeing each other.

“Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels!,” Chloe tweeted.

Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels! pic.twitter.com/YA3j98zJId — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 31, 2021

The video is winning hearts on the internet.

Earlier, his fiancee had surprised all by sharing her baby bump pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, Cummins bagged nine wickets in the seven games he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 and smashed 93 runs with the highest of an unflappable 66 to scare Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high scoring encounter.