WATCH: Rohit Sharma celebrates his 34th birthday with wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira & Mumbai Paltan

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma turned 34 on Friday (30th April 2021), and he celebrated his big day with friends and family members.

After MI’s thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi, Rohit cut the cake in hotel premises and pictures of the same surfaced on social media.

While wishes started pouring in from different parts of the world, MI’s Twitter handle was among the first to react.

“Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in – the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain,” tweeted MI.

Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, took fans inside her husband’s birthday celebrations. She uploaded a picture in her Instagram story with shows a cake smeared on Rohit’s face.

The MI skipper, dressed in a casual sweatshirt, was clicked smiling for the camera with a piece of cake in hand. Alongside the picture, Ritika also added “Happy Birthday” and “Love you lots” graphics.

Their daughter Samaira also enjoyed to the fullest on her father’s 34th birthday.

Here’s the video:

In the ongoing IPL, Rohit has got a couple of good starts but has not converted them into big scores. He will look to change that in the upcoming matches. In six games thus far, the right-handed opener has amassed 215 runs at a strike-rate of 125.73.