WATCH: Virat Kohli takes up the ‘accidental crossbar challenge’

Team India skipper Virat Kohli loves football. He can be regularly seen practising with football in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli posted a video showing his soccer skills on Tuesday. The 32-year-old was standing just outside the box when the goalkeeper passed off the ball to him.

Kohli took a short run-up before shooting the ball for a banana kick. The ball went towards the goal but unfortunately hit the bar of the far post and bounced back to him.

The Delhi-lad was seen hiding his face with his hands in a sigh of astonishment as he missed the mark by a few inches.

“Accidental crossbar challenge,” Kohli tweeted.

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

Recently an image of Kohli also went viral in which he was heavily bearded and wearing a yellow t-shirt. Netizens were amazed to see the veteran batter in this look as he always keeps himself neat and clean.

Social media users compared Kohli to the ‘Professor’ from ‘Money Heist’ and also ‘Kabir Singh’, a character from the movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, Kohli was last seen playing competitive cricket in the IPL 2021, where he helped his side reach the third spot in the points table before the suspension of the cash-rich league.

He is currently quarantining in Mumbai along with other members of Team India before they leave for England to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Post the WTC deciding clash, India will have a face-off with the hosts in a five-match red-ball series.

At the same time, another Indian team will leave for Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Lions.