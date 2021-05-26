WATCH: When Rahul Dravid smashed 3 back-to-back sixes on his T20I debut against England

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid belongs to the elite list of finest batsmen to have ever played the fascinating game. Dravid’s ability to tire down opposition bowlers through his solid defence, extreme patience and unbelievable stamina to spend a long time on the crease made him a legendary stroke maker.

Dravid is only the second Indian cricketer with over 10,000 runs in two formats, and despite that, he was hardly praised for his white-ball performances. He finished his ODI career with 10,889 runs from 344 ODIs, while in the longest format, Dravid amassed 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches.

The Karanataka stalwart gave a glimpse of his attacking batting when he played his illustrious career’s only T20I back in 2011 against England in Manchester. Though India lost the match by six wickets, but the game will always be remembered for Dravid’s quick fireworks.

During the 11th over of India innings, Dravid took Samit Patel to the cleaners, smashing back-to-back three sixes. The right-handed batter was on 13 off 16 before he changed the gear and sent three balls into the stands.

Dravid first cleared the midwicket to hit the first six of his T20I career. In the next ball, the Bangalore-lad went downtown and slammed the white leather towards the long-on region. Similarly, the veteran put another one in the square to hit three consecutive maximums. The legendary batter scored 31 off 21 balls before Ravi Bopara dismissed him.

Apart from the only T20I, Dravid played 89 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 2174 runs at a striker rate of 115.5 with 11 half-centuries.