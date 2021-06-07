Aakash Chopra picks South African-born XI who played for other nations

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has opened up the discussion of South Africa-born cricketers doing wonders for other teams. In the recently concluded first Test between England and New Zealand at Lords Cricket Ground, Conway scored a magnificent double century. It was his debut match in the longest format.

However, it wasn’t the first time a South African-born cricketer has shined while playing for a different team. In the past, there have been quite a few players from the rainbow nation who have climbed the ladders of success while representing various other teams.

Speaking about the same, former India opener and popular cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has picked up an interesting South Africa-born XI, who did wonders for other national cricket teams. Starting with the opening pair, Chopra went with England’s Jason Roy and Andrew Strauss.

“Jason Roy is a member of a World Cup-winning team, and he is an explosive batsman. I’m picking Andrew Strauss along with him, who is one of the most successful English captains,” said Chopra.

Chopra picked Conway for the number three slot, while for the following position, he went with one of the most destructive English batter Kevin Pietersen. The 43-year-old reckoned Pietersen’s arrival in the English team was South Africa’s loss and England’s gain.

“Devon Conway has played more than 100 first-class matches and has an ODI average of 75. He has scored a lot of runs in T20s as well. He has started his Test career also in a grand fashion. Kevin Pietersen, the biggest name. South Africa’s loss, England and world cricket’s gain. He has won the Ashes for England and played T20 cricket all around the globe. He is a fantastic, phenomenal player,” added Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator then picked Australia’s batting freak Marnus Labuschagne.

“Marnus Labuschagne went quite early to Australia and has been positioned high in the ICC Test rankings for quite some time now,” Chopra added further.

Chopra went with Glenn Phillips, Jonathan Trott, and BJ Watling for the next few positions in the batting order. Whereas on the bowling front, the Agra-born selected Tom Curran, Neil Wagner and Jade Dernbach.

Here is Aakash Chopra’s South Africa-born XI:

Jason Roy, Andrew Strauss, Devon Conway, Kevin Pietersen, Marnus Labuschagne, Johnathan Trott, BJ Watling, Glenn Phillips, Tom Curran, Neil Wagner, Jade Dernbach.