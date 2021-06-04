List of milestones achieved by Devon Conway en route to his sensational double century on Test debut

New Zealand opener Devon Conway broke multiple records and achieved several milestones en route to his sensational double century during the first innings of the ongoing opening Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The South African-born Kiwi batter resumed the second day on 136, showing ultimate patience and calmness as wickets fell regularly at the other end. Finally, in the 122nd over of New Zealand’s first innings, Conway smashed a six over fine leg region to complete his double century in grand fashion.

The 29-year-old scored 200 runs off 347 deliveries, including 22 fours and a six, before he ran himself out. Riding on Conway’s scintillating double ton, the Kane Williamson-led side posted 378 runs on the scoreboard.

Let’s have a look at some of the feats accomplished by Conway after hitting an incredible double-hundred: