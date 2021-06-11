Athiya Shetty uploads a gorgeous picture; fans speculate her to be with KL Rahul in England

Indian batsman KL Rahul is often in the news due to his personal life. Rahul was speculated to be in a relationship with Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty’s daughter, Athiya. However, the 29-year-old cricketer made his bond official with Athiya on social media on her birthday in 2019, following which the duo is often spotted together.

These days the swashbuckling batter is in England preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against New Zealand, followed by a five-match red ball series against the hosts.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed the families and close ones of the contingent to travel with the squad for the four-month-long tour.

Athiya shared a snap on her Instagram on Tuesday in which she can be seen posing for the camera with greenery and barricades in the background.

Indian cricket fans were clever enough to associate the image with another one that Rahul had posted on his social media a few days ago, where similar picturesque greenery and palisade was seen in the backdrop.

This led to speculations among followers of the couple being together in Southampton. Netizens commented on both the pictures and asked Athiya and Rahul if they were spending time with each other.

“we know who the photographer is” ; “please give the picture credit to Athiya” were some of the comments made by the social media users.

Rahul was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where he smashed 331 runs from seven matches but couldn’t participate in the last contest as he had to undergo an appendicitis operation.

The Bengaluru-born last week uploaded pictures on Instagram doing exercises and basic weightlifting after he had successfully recuperated.