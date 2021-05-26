KL Rahul shares workout pics on his road to recovery; Athiya Shetty reacts

Team India star batsman KL Rahul has started light training following his appendicitis surgery that took place earlier this month. Rahul was diagnosed with the problem during the now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Karnataka-stalwart, who was leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021, missed their last league game as he was hospitalised.

As Rahul is on his road to recovery, the right-hander shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram where he can be seen working out. The wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted doing light exercise with a kettlebell. He also shared a monochrome image giving a candid pose.

“And still, we rise,” Rahul captioned his post.

Rahul’s post became an enormous hit among his fans, receiving over 11 lakh likes. The admirers shared heartwarming comments, wishing their favourite cricketer a speedy recovery.

Apart from his followers, one comment grabbed the maximum highlight as it came from none other than Bollywood actress and Rahul’s girlfriend, Athiya Shetty.

Athiya did not write a word but dropped a smile emoji in the comments section.

Rahul was the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2021, with 331 runs from seven matches before being diagnosed with the disease. The 29-year-old has been named in the squad that will fly to the United Kingdom (UK) subject to a fitness clearance.

Team India will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in June, followed by the five-match Test series against England, starting in August. There hasn’t been any confirmation on Rahul’s update, but according to a report in IANS, the right-handed batsman is recovering well and can travel with the outfit.

“He is doing fine and has recovered well as far as I know. He should be travelling to England with the team,” a source said.

“There is still time, about a month before the start of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and another one-and-a-half month before the start of the five-match Test series against England.”

“The Indian team has done this before too. They took an injured Wriddhiman Saha to Australia last year and made him do his rehab with the team,” the source added.