Azhar Mahmood’s wife Ebba Qureshi asks fitness tips for her husband from Bobby Deol; the former player reacts

Cricket and cinema are the two areas of interest that unite India and Pakistan. Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan enjoy a huge following in the neighbouring country, whereas Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have made their mark in the hearts of Indians.

One such banter of the sport stars and movie celebrities happened when Indian actor Bobby Deol uploaded a shirtless video from when he was shooting for the Salman Khan starrer ‘Race 3.’

Bobby was seen flaunting his chiselled and muscular body. Notably, the Soldier-fame actor had undergone a heavy transformation for his role in ‘Race 3.’

The 52-year-old had posted the video on Twitter on the occasion of the third anniversary of the film.

“This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next. #3yearsofRace3 #Gratitude,” Bobby captioned the video.

This is where it all began again!

The journey has been incredible, especially 2020!

Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next 🙏🏻#3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/EfzhXfooCy — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) June 15, 2021

The snippet soon gained over 2,000 likes and was shared multiple times by followers as it panned eyes around the world. One such fan was former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood’s wife, Ebba Qureshi.

Ebba took no time in applauding Bobby for his youthful look and complimented him by stating that he is reversing in age. Mahmood’s wife also quizzed Bobby for some beneficial tips for her life partner.

“Omg Bobby! You reversing in age!!! Tips please for @AzharMahmood11,” Ebba commented on the tweet.

Omg Bobby ! You reversing in age !!! Tips please for @AzharMahmood11 😂 — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) June 15, 2021

However, Mahmood looked defiant to his wife’s fitness plans for him as he remarked that Bobby had put him in a tight spot.

“Bobby yaar marwaditta na… ( Bobby, you got me killed),” Mahmood quipped.

Bobby yaar marwaditta na … — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) June 15, 2021

Mahmood was one of the leading Pakistan all-rounders during his era. The veteran cricketer used to swing the ball both ways and had many stock deliveries to trick the opposition batters. With the bat, too, he was very destructive as he used to come lower down the order and play big hits.

Mahmood scalped 162 wickets and scored 2,421 runs in 164 international games.