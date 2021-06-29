Babar Azam shares an emotional open letter with Pakistan fans ahead of England tour

Pakistan cricket team arrived in England on last Sunday for a limited-over series against the hosts. The Men in Green are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 8 onwards at Cardiff.

The Babar Azam-led team was mired in complications when their batting coach Younis Khan recently resigned from his post just before the England tour.

Younis was roped in at the mentorship level for a two-year contract period that was scheduled to end after T20 World Cup 2022.

According to media reports, Younis parted ways from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) because he had to stay in his country to get dental treatment so the board decided to let him go as they wanted the coaches to be present with the team during the England tour. A tussle between Younis and Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali during the South African tour earlier this year may also be the other reason.

Amid such difficult times, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shared an ‘open letter’ with his country’s fans, thanking them for supporting the team during good and bad times.

“My dear cricket fans, I hope you are doing fine. Players and fans have a great relationship and they are nothing without each other. This relationship is getting stronger with each passing day. Fans are also special for Pakistan cricket who stand by them during good and bad times. They cheer on our win and give us confidence when we lose. This is their identity. When we talk about Pakistani people present in the United Kingdom we can’t express their support in words. After Pakistan, we have the biggest fan base in the UK,” Babar wrote in his letter to fans.

The 26-year-old further urged the followers to come to the stadium to witness the clashes and even stated that his side is looking for victory and wouldn’t disappoint their supporters.

“Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are present to show their support at the airport and from the hotel to the ground. We have just reached England a few hours ago and currently undergoing quarantine. But we have started to receive messages on social media from people residing over here. We are very excited as on our last tour we missed them coming to the grounds. This time they will be on the ground to support us. You should also support us from home by watching us on television and through social media. We will not disappoint you. We have come here with the spirit to win and will come home as winners. Pakistan Zindabad!” Babar concluded.

The PCB posted a video of the same on their official Twitter handles.

Here is the video: