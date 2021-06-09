Babar Azam reveals which batsman’s cover drive he likes the most in modern-day cricket

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. He has impressed many with his supreme consistency in the game that has helped him feature in the league of top-quality batters.

From the past few years, Babar has shown the utmost level of batting and is often compared with the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Like many great batters, the Lahore-born has a significant range of shots that have helped him dominate the game.

Out of his different strokeplay, one specific shot that has always gained attention is a cover drive. Many pundits and fans reckon that Babar is one of the finest drivers of the cricket ball. His act of striking the ball through the cover region with brilliant wristwork and sensational timing always earn massive praise from all corners.

But who, according to Babar, play a better cover drive among the current lot of players? Well, during an exclusive interview with Mazher Arshad on his YouTube channel Crickwick, the 26-year-old revealed that he loves New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s cover drive shot.

Babar also mentioned that he enjoyed watching the cover drive of former England cricketer Ian Bell among old players.

“I really liked Ian Bell’s cover drive. It used to appear that his drive is coming quite smoothly and in slow motion,” said Babar.

“Currently, I like Kane Williamson’s cover drive. He gets the ball close to himself and plays it really late,” he added.

Babar was further asked about his feeling to overtake batsmen like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch to become the number one batsman in the ODI rankings.

“See, when you achieve a goal, its excitement is quite different, and I can’t explain it in words. Felt great when I became number one; I thanked the almighty but didn’t think that I should relax now as when you reach such a stage, you have to work harder to maintain that position. That’s my mindset, and I believe in myself, and I enjoy my cricket,” explained Babar.