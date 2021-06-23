Bangladesh announces their ODI, T20I and Test squads for Zimbabwe tour 2021

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced their ODI, T20I and Test squads for the tour of Zimbabwe 2021 on Wednesday. Bangladesh recently won an ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1.

The tour will feature a one-off red ball match, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The longest format contest will start from July 7, whereas the ODI games will take place on July 16, 18 and 20. The T20I encounters are pencilled in for July 23, 25, and 27.

The Test match will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo while all the other games are slated to take place in Harare Sports Club.

BCB promulgated three different squads for the diverse formats.

Taskin Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are expected to be fit before the commencement of the tour. Rahim, however, will not play the T20I series as he had earlier requested the board.

Veteran batter Soumya Sarkar was snubbed from the 17-member ODI squad and wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan, who was last seen participating during a 50-over match against New Zealand in 2016, made a comeback.

Pacer Rubel Hossain, who missed out in the home series against Sri Lanka, was also included in the roster. Mahedi Hasan has also been overlooked this time, and Taijul Islam has been accommodated.

In the T20I list, Mohammad Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain and Rubel Hossain failed to make the cut whilst Shamim Hossain has earned his maiden call for the national side.

Nurul Hasan was also included in the group for the shortest format of the game after a gap of almost five years. Aminul Islam Biplob, who last plied his trade during a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2020, along with Tamim Iqbal, found a place in the unit.

Nurul even returned to the Test team with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan.

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam.