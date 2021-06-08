BCCI issues the T20 World Cup prize money to the Indian Women’s Team

The Indian Women’s team has finally received their hard-earned prize money from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their participation in the 2020 T20 World Cup. Notably, a few days ago, some media reports had claimed that BCCI had still not paid the Indian women’s team their funds, which drew criticism from all corners.

But according to the Times of India, the apex Indian board had paid the money to all fifteen members around 8-9 days back. Not only this, but BCCI has also paid players for the home series against South Africa held in March earlier this year.

All the women’s cricketers had nearly received $26000 as prize money for the 2020 T20 World Cup – the mega event in which India lost to Australia in the finals.

“The BCCI had last month asked all the members of the Indian Women’s team to send an invoice to claim their prize money for the T20 World Cup as well as the home series against South Africa. Once the players raised the invoices, we cleared their payment within a day or two. Thus, all the dues of the women’s team have now been cleared,” the source said.

It has been said that BCCI had taken action immediately after The Telegraph in the United Kingdom (UK) reported that the Indian Women’s team had yet not received their prize money for the global showpiece event.