Ben Dunk gets injured ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2021 resumption

Lahore Qalandars overseas player Ben Dunk received a nasty injury during a practice match ahead of the commencement of the Pakistan Super League (2021) in Abu Dhabi.

Dunk was given seven stitches on his lips for the same and he is recuperating well in Burjeel Hospital.

The wicket-keeper batsman originally belongs to Australia and was hit by a ball during the training session of his team.

Qalandars CEO Sameen Rana stated that Dunk is recovering well, and the franchise is hopeful of him to perform at the top of his bent during their clash against Islamabad United.

“He is recovering well and we are hopeful that he will be available for the 1st game against Islamabad,” Rana said, as reported by CricWick.

Dunk posted a video on Instagram announcing the news of the bruise and thanked the medical staff for helping him through it.

“A big thank you to the nurses and surgeon at Burjeel Hospital for re aligning my lip and keeping my modelling dreams alive!” Dunk captioned his post.

The 34-year-old had scored 80 runs in the four matches he played in the 2021 PSL so far, with the highest of an unflappable 57 against Karachi Kings (KK), leading his side to a victory.

Qalandars are led by Sohail Akhtar and have the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Rauf in their arsenal. Looking at Shaheen’s consistent performance for the last two years, the young gun was recently promoted to the post of vice-captain.

Meanwhile, Qalandars would be pulling up their socks to win their maiden title when PSL 2021 resumes from June 9. Their best performance came in the last edition of the marquee event when they reached the final only to lose to Kings by five wickets.