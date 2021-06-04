Pakistan Super League 2021 set to resume on June 9; here’s the full schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will resume on June 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The T20 tournament was postponed earlier this year after the COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble, and several positive cases emerged in franchisees among players and support staff members.

The teams are expected to initiate practice sessions from June 3 to 8. The first match on the recommencement of the league will take place between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

As many as 30 matches will be played in the group stage, followed by the playoffs. The final of competition will be held on June 24. There will also be six doubleheaders scheduled to be played on June 10, 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21.

“There was a consensus between the PCB and the franchises that it was imperative to complete the remaining matches in 2021 so that we have a clean 2022 for HBL PSL 7. After overcoming all obstacles through due diligence and careful planning, I believe we have collectively achieved the desired objective set in March following the postponement,” said PCB chief Wasim Khan as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“I can assure all the fans that our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to extenuating circumstances, we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches,” Khan added.

With three wins out of five matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.697, Karachi Kings are positioned at the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, with only one victory out of five fixtures, are placed at the bottom in team standings.

Here is the complete schedule for the remainder of PSL 2021:

All times IST