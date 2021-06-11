Brad Hogg shares his views on Cheteshwar Pujara’s low strike rate

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is the bulwark of his side. Pujara is known for his patience and grit, which helps him anchor the innings while other batters can freely play their strokes.

Australian batter Marcus Harris had recently, in an interview, pointed out that Pujara stood tall despite receiving blows from fiery bouncers in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Series 2020/21 that helped Team India seal the series 2-1 and register a historic win Down Under.

However, the 33-year-old has received flak from some critics and fans who opine that he takes up too many deliveries, has a nominal strike rate and the plan of wearing out the bowlers doesn’t work overseas.

Pujara smashed 271 runs in the four-Test matches at a strike rate of 29.20.

In the same vein, a fan quizzed former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, about Pujara’s slow pace in the red-ball contests in question and answer session started by the latter on Twitter.

“Is Pujara too slow in Tests?,” the fan asked on Tuesday.

Hogg stated that the current Indian line-up needs someone like Pujara who bats time and the former enjoys seeing the Rajkot-born take his stance.

“Not with the batters around him. You need someone like that to bat time. I actually enjoy watching him bat, appreciating his patience and determination,” Hogg divulged.

Tough but I feel New Zealand playing two tests before the final will give them an advantage. #WTCFinal https://t.co/llvQM4OocI — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 8, 2021

Overall, the Saurashtra-cricketer has amassed 6244 runs from 85 Tests laced with 18 centuries and 29 fifties.

Meanwhile, Pujara is in England to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against New Zealand starting from June 18 at Southampton, followed by a five-match red-ball series against the hosts.