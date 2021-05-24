Wasim Jaffer takes a bitter dig at Marcus Harris for comparing Cheteshwar Pujara to Australian batters

Indian fans were thrilled when Team India thrashed the Aussies at Gabba in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21. Also dubbed as the fortress for Australian cricket, Gabba had been the most domineering venue for the hosts where they hadn’t lost a game since 1988. But the visitors, with their grit and determination, turned the tides in their favour.

One such batter who stood out for the subcontinental team was Cheteshwar Pujara. In the second innings, Pujara stood like a ‘rock’ and proved to be the bulwark for his side, smashing 56 runs off a humongous 211 deliveries. In the process, the 33-year-old was nudged by unplayable bouncers, but he stood again with resilience.

Talking about the same, Aussie opener Marcus Harris in an interview, opined that “Pujara batted like an Australian.”

“The final day was amazing to watch. We were thinking the whole day if they would go for the runs or not. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone, it felt like he batted a bit like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and getting on with it. The rest of the team just batted around him,” Harris said on ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel.

Though the comment attempted to laud the Saurashtra cricketer, it didn’t go down well with former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer as the statement tacitly boasted the Down Under side.

Responding with his wit on Twitter, Jaffer took a dig asking why the Australians didn’t bat like themselves during the match.

“Wonder why the Australians didn’t bat like Australians,” the former Uttarakhand coach tweeted.

After reading the hilarious jibe, Twitterati was in splits and supported Jaffer for mocking the Australians by terming the Indian side superior to their opponents.

