Brett Lee reveals his favourite batsman and bowler of modern-day cricket

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee belongs to the league of all-time great bowlers. He was known for his thrilling pace, remarkable control on line and length, and ability to change the course of the match.

The right-armer used to frighten batters of all the teams simply by his supreme consistency and unbelievable speed. Apart from his incredible bowling, Lee is also famous for voicing out his opinions. In an interview with ICC, the former New South Wales cricketer revealed his favourite batsman and bowler of modern-day cricket.

Lee picked India skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batter and Australia’s Pat Cummins as his favourite bowler. The 44-year-old reckoned Kohli is getting better with age and has got a great cricketing brain.

“When you look at the recent greats, it is hard to look past Virat Kohli. What an incredible record he has got. He is only getting better with age. He has got a great mindset, a great cricket brain as well,” said Lee.

Lee also lauded Kohli for his captaincy, terming him as a dynamic player and an influencer. He said: “Kohli, he is such a dynamic player, such a great influencer for the team, world-class batter. With his emphasis on how important Test cricket is to him, and his team, and his nation, it is going to weigh in very heavily on him, and that will improve his performance.”

Lee heaped praises on his countryman Cummins, stating the right-armer has got a high skill set and ability to challenge the batters.

“My favourite bowler at the moment is probably Pat Cummins. You might think that I am biased being an Aussie or because he was a former teammate of mine, but what I will say about Pat Cummins is that he is absolute quality,” explained Lee.

“The skills he has got … he has got a great technique. He has got a wonderful bag of tricks up the sleeve. To me, he is a guy that challenges the bat more often than most bowlers I see around the world,” he added further.