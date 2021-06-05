Candice Warner shares her first impression of husband David Warner

Australia’s star cricketer David Warner was poignant on meeting his family after a period of almost two months on Monday. Warner had boarded a flight to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but had difficulty repatriating back as his country red-flagged India due to the COVID-19.

The 34-year-old, along with his compatriots, made the Maldives his itinerary destination from where they flew to their nation. After reaching Sydney, the cricketers had to complete a two-week mandatory quarantine.

Warner’s wife Candice shared an emotional video of her daughters meeting their father after such a long time. The couple has won hearts on social media for their fondness for each other.

However, their initial dating stories were under wraps until Candice decided to shed light on it in an interview with Kinda Sorta Dating Podcast.

Talking about their first meeting, Candice stated that the veteran batsman was in a relationship with some other girl and came across as extremely snooty.

“We met maybe a few years prior to us getting together. He had a girlfriend and I had just finished the City2Surf… I said to our mutual friend, “God, he’s not very friendly. I didn’t want anything from him, we were just saying hello cause we were from the area and he was a little arrogant and rude and I was like, whatever”, Candice recollected.

Expounding the same, Candice divulged that she wasn’t much interested in the Aussie star before he made a television appearance. The former Ironwoman then messaged Warner on Twitter, and the two instantly hit off from there.

“I wasn’t interested at all and I remember seeing something on him on Foxtel or something… and I messaged him on Twitter… It was 2013. We just started chatting and it went from there,” the 36-year-old concluded.

The duo got hitched in 2015 and became proud parents to three daughters- Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.