CWI announce their 13-man squad for the second Test against South Africa

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 13-man squad for the second Test against South Africa at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground starting from June 18.

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side suffered a humiliating defeat by an inning and 63 runs at the hands of the South Africans in the first encounter and would be looking to emerge victorious in the final Test to level the two-match red-ball series.

Windies opener Darren Bravo and pacer Shannon Gabriel have been roped in to provide solidarity to their batting and bowling departments, respectively.

Talking about the additions, CWI chief selector Roger Harper pointed out that Gabriel had spearheaded his side’s bowling attack before missing out on the first Test due to an injury, whereas Bravo gave them a ‘quality batting option’.

“Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad. With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option,” Harper stated in an official CWI release on Thursday.

The 58-year-old admitted that the Caribbean side would have to improve in the upcoming game and prove their mettle.

“The team now has to play to the standard we know we’re capable of. We didn’t bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Betway Test, and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match,” the former West Indies’ cricketer added.

Kieran Powell remained in the list after getting an opportunity to field in the opening Test’s second innings as a concussion substitute when Nkrumah Bonner was ruled out due to an injury.

The Windies’ will again clash with the Proteas during a five-match T20I series from June 26 after the second Test gets over on June 22.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales