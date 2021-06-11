Deepak Chahar shares images of his new look; Sakshi Dhoni reacts

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar will soon be seen in action as when he was selected in the recently announced squad for the Sri Lanka tour for three ODIs and as many T20Is beginning July 13.

Deepak panned all eyes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 when he led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) attack from the forefront.

Overall, the 28-year-old bagged eight wickets from the seven matches he played in.

Deepak made buzz once again when he uploaded a picture on Instagram of his latest hairstyle that had the fans comparing him to Amir Khan’s character in Ghajini, Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo and Sharad Shukla from Mirzapur 2.

The Agra-born wanted feedback on his style, and people responded with all sorts of comments.

“NEW LOOK. Which one you like guys? I couldn’t select one so posted both,” Deepak wrote on Wednesday.

The picture went viral as it gained over 320,000 likes and 3,900 comments in a few hours.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi also commented on the image and heaped praises on Deepak for his ‘fierce’ look.

“Fierce look Deepak!,” Sakshi exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Deepak might be one of the lead bowlers against the Islanders as seniors players like Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami will miss the Lankan tour since they would be battling it out in England.

While Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain for the tour, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

Among others, Devdutt Paddikal, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak’s brother Rahul are also a part of the 20-man squad.

All the matches would be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.