Dinesh Karthik explains how Rishabh Pant leaves the same impact that Sehwag or Gilchrist had on their rivals

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has impressed everyone through his recent performances with the bat. He scored remarkable knocks against Australia that guided Virat Kohli-led side to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Pant continued the similar momentum in the four-match Test series against England at home, which Team India won by 3-1. Given his recent exploits with the willow, many experts of the game expect Pant to show his explosive avatar in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-match Test series against England.

There is no denial that Pant is the dangerous customer for the bowling units irrespective of the conditions, and senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels the same about the Delhi-lad. The Tamil Nadu cricketer reckoned Pant’s presence in the team allows India to play an extra batter or bowler as per the requirements.

“He lends flexibility to the team, and the management has the opportunity to play the extra batsman or the bowler as per requirement,” Karthik told Times of India.

Karthik, who is set to join the English broadcaster as a commentator for India’s tour of England, asserted that Pant instills fear in the mind of opposition and leaves a same impact as former internationals Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist used to do for their respective teams.

“And what is most important is the way he instills fear in the mind of opposition. Pant has the effect that Virender Sehwag or Adam Gilchrist used to have on rivals,” added the 36-year-old.

Karthik also expressed his thoughts on the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand, which commences on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Ahead of the WTC final, the Kane Williamson-led side is currently playing the two-match Test series against England. However, the Chennai-born reckoned that this wouldn’t make much difference to India’s chances to win the epic contest.

“New Zealand are playing two Test matches before against England, but I don’t think that will make any difference to India’s chances. It’s a superb side, and if the batting clicks and partnerships happen, they have a very good chance,” Karthik added further.