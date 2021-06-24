Dinesh Karthik shares snaps from the WTC final; Abhinav Mukund hilariously trolls the wicket-keeper batsman

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik debuted as a commentator during India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final clash against New Zealand at Southampton.

Karthik earned praises from fans and his fellow panelists for having a fresh sense of humor and also loading the viewers with his insights about the game.

The 36-year-old won hearts as he turned into a ‘weatherman’ to give reports of the conditions at the Rose Bowl early in the morning in the rain-marred contest.

Karthik shared a snap on Instagram of the cricketing stars who formed partnerships with him in the commentary box off the field. The stills had Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Kumar Sangakara, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Isa Guha, Simon Doull and Craig McMillan standing next to the wicket-keeper batsman.

He labelled the members of his ilk as the ‘Mic Gang’ and expressed his exaltation on being given a chance to share a space with them.

“The Mic Gang. Absolute joy to be a part of such an elite company,” Karthik captioned the post.

Taking cognizance of the same, Tamil Nadu’s opener Abhinav Mukund trolled his teammate for his shoes.

Karthik was wearing moccasins that had an opulent design on the upper side.

Mukund hilariously mentioned that the spikes were on the wrong side of his footwear.

“Spikes seem to be on the wrong side of the shoe,” Mukund commented.

Meanwhile, on the cricket front, Karthik is eager to prove his mettle and make a comeback in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be played during the October-November window at either United Arab Emirates (UAE) or India.

Karthik had earlier also expressed keenness on leading his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the incumbent skipper Eoin Morgan might pull out of the T20 extravaganza following a hectic national schedule.