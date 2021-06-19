IND vs NZ, WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik humorously trolls former England captain Nasser Hussain during commentary

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is becoming a fan favourite with his new role, i.e. cricket commentator. Karthik is currently in Southampton, covering the iconic World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. He is part of the broadcasting team featuring the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, Michael Atherton and others.

On Day 2 of the ongoing WTC final, Karthik initiated his commentary stint alongside former England skipper and one of the prominent names in broadcasting Nasser Hussain. The Tamil Nadu cricketer left his impact immediately after making a cheeky comment on his English counterpart, which amused the cricket fans.

The episode started with Nasser speaking about Indian opener Rohit Sharma’s propensity to smash some winsome pull shots in the fascinating game. The ex-England skipper mentioned Rohit’s ability to play the spinners seemingly well. Nasser stated that the approach by the Mumbai batsman helps the team stay in the positive zone.

“Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin pretty well. Shows positive intent,” said Nasser on-air.

Then, Karthik came up with a witty comment and pulled Nasser’s leg. He said: “yes, exactly the opposite of you”.

Karthik’s act in the commentary box was well received by the fans, who wasted no time applauding the wicketkeeper-batter.

Here are a few tweets:

Dinesh Karthik sledging Nasser Hussain in the commentary box. GOLD! 😅#INDvNZ — SHANTY (@tweet2shanty) June 19, 2021

Nasser Hussain: Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent.

Dinesh Karthik: yes, exactly the opposite of you🤣😭🤣😭

Absolute gold sledging in the commentary🤣😭 — D. (@brbwhatt) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik might be my favourite commentator already. And I heard him talk only for half an hour. It says something about the standards as well I guess in Indian commentary.#WTCFinal21 #WTCFinal2021 — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) June 19, 2021

Dinesh Karthik upping the commentary game, more importantly just get into direct points and at times cheeky as well. #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

Nasser Hussein after Dinesh karthik commentary #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/L3ELIoSqIw — Meraj Khan (शेखर)🇮🇳 (@merajkhan_) June 19, 2021

When it comes to the match, India have scored 146/3 in 64.4 overs before the bad lights stopped the play. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is holding the one end against top-quality bowling in challenging conditions. Kohli is unbeaten on 44 runs from 124 deliveries. He has formed a crucial partnership of 58 runs for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is unbeaten on 29 off 79 balls.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian openers Rohit (34) and Shubman Gill (28) showed immense grit and added 62 runs before Kyle Jamieson drew the first blood in the form of Rohit. One run later to the team’s score, Shubman also lost his wicket. Soon, Trent Boult provided another breakthrough and dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (8).