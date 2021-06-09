ECB names 17-member squad of England Women for the one-off Test against India Women

On Wednesday, the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) board announced the 17-member England Women squad for the one-off Test against India, beginning June 16.

All-rounder Nat Sciver has been named vice-captain of the squad led by Heather Knight. She has taken over the Deputy responsibility from Anya Shrubsole.

Left-arm speedster Tash Farrant, who made her national team come back on their New Zealand tour earlier this year, has been included in the outfit. The South East Stars‘ skipper has so far played three ODIs and 15 T20Is for England but hasn’t yet appeared in the longest format for the English cricket team.

Seamer Emily Arlott has earned her maiden Test call-up. She has recently gained the limelight after taking a hat-trick against Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

“It’s been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a COVID world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket,” said England head coach Lisa Keightley as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“We’ve been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side, and it’s the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games,” she added.

The only Test between England and India will take place at County Ground in Bristol. After the red-ball contest, both national will face each other in the three-match ODI and T20I series between June 27 and July 15.

Here is England Women’s Test squad:

Heather Knight (c), Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (VC), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone.

Sophia Dunkley among 17 members named in Central Contract list

On Tuesday, the ECB has announced the England Women Central Contracts for the 2021-22 season. As many as 17 players received the contract, with Sophia Dunkley getting her maiden contract. Sophie was also named in the Test squad mentioned above.

“The central contracts, along with the roll-out of professional women’s domestic contracts, provide a fantastic opportunity to develop a larger pool of players pushing for selection and help strive for success on the field for England Women,” said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s Cricket.

Here is the full list of England Women Central Contracts list:

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Katie George (Western Storm), Heather Knight (Western Storm), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars).