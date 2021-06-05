ENG vs NZ: WATCH – Kyle Jamieson dismisses Joe Root with a beauty on the first ball of Day 4

New Zealand started the fourth-day proceedings of the ongoing first Test against England at Lords Cricket Ground in grand style. On the very first ball of the day, Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson bowled a beauty to get rid of England captain Joe Root.

It was the 44th over of England’s first innings when Jamieson went wide of the crease and bowled a good length ball. It appeared that the ball would come in, but after pitching, the red leather went away. This forced Root to play it, and he did so with firm hands. But the ball carried a thick outside edge and flew towards the first slip where Ross Taylor was positioned.

Taylor grabbed the sharp catch but looked unsure whether it was taken cleanly or not. Hence, the on-field umpires decided to take it upstairs. The replay clearly showed that it was indeed a clean catch, and Root was declared out.

Here is the video:

New Zealand strike with the first ball of the day. Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/7Bh6Sa3TPf#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ccpdcSPKH5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 5, 2021

Earlier, the third day of the match was called off by the officials due to rain. At the stumps on day two, the hosts were 111/2, trailing by 267 runs, with Rory Burns (59 no) and Joe Root (42 no) sharing an unbroken 93-run stand for the third-wicket after they were slipped to 18/2. Jamieson and Tim Southee had removed Dom Sibley (0) and Zak Crawley (2), respectively.

New Zealand had scored 387/10 in their first innings, thanks to debutant Devon Conway, who smashed a tremendous double century, becoming the seventh batter and second New Zealander to score 200 in the maiden Test.

Pacer Mark Wood (3/81) and debutant for England Ollie Robinson (4/75) did the majority of the damage as the visitors were bowled out for 387. Apart from the duo, senior bowler James Anderson picked up a couple for 83 runs.