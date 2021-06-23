England Women announces their squad for the ODI series against India Women; Danielle Wyatt left out

England Women announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming three ODI series against India Women on Wednesday.

Recently, the two sides clashed during a one-off Test that ended in a draw.

Freya Davies and Sarah Glenn, who had returned to their county teams during the Test series, are back in the roster.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a chance to Sophia Dunkley, who could make her ODI debut in the first contest at Bristol on Sunday (June 27), whereas Danielle Wyatt couldn’t get near the selector’s radar.

The next two ODIs will take place in Taunton and Worcester on June 30 and July 3.

The only Test member who has been snubbed from the limited-overs team is Georgia Elwiss, who last represented the Three Lions at a white leather game in 2019.

England Women’s head coach Lisa Keightley expressed that her mentees were looking forward to the ODI battle against India Women.

“We’re looking forward to playing ODI cricket again after a hugely enjoyable and hard-fought Test match,” Keightley stated in an official release.

Talking about the squad selection, the 49-year-old remarked that the incumbent team was the strongest since her appointment as the head coach in 2019.

“The competition for places across all formats is growing every time we meet to select a squad. The options available to us are the strongest we’ve had since I’ve been in the role and we feel this group gives us a great opportunity for success in the ODI element of the series,” she added.

The former Australian player expounded that Wyatt and Elwiss could use this break from international cricket to perform well in the T20 Blast 2021 and come back strongly.

“There’s no space on this occasion for Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss, and while I know they’re both disappointed to miss out, it’s important that they’re given the opportunity to play cricket at a regional level ahead of the Vitality IT20 series. We have to balance the needs of the squad and the need of the individual and we’ll always be keen to get people playing competitive cricket where we can,” Keightley concluded.