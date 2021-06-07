Faf du Plessis picks his two favourite teams for the T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be played later this year in September-October either in India or United Arab Emirates (UAE). Teams are gearing up for the grand event by competing in T20 series against each other to find their perfect squad.

Amid preparations for the marquee tournament, former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis named two teams as his favourites for lifting the trophy.

Du Plessis picked West Indies as his first choice for the winners since the Caribbean team has included all its star players, which gives them ample talent and experience.

“The shorter, the format, you feel like there are more teams that can have a chance. If I look at teams with good firepower and experience, you have to look at West Indies and the fact that they have brought back all their players; almost given them a directive to try and be the team that wins three times,” Du Plessis told in a virtual press conference.

The 36-year-old gave a special mention to Windies’ all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell, who have been the match winners for their side. While Bravo has amassed 1157 runs and bagged 62 wickets in the 74 T20I matches he has participated in, Russell has smashed 540 runs and scalped 26 wickets from 49 contests of the shortest format.

“All the guys you wouldn’t have seen playing much of international cricket will be back; Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell. That’s a lot of experience if you count the number of T20 caps,” he added.

When asked about India, du Plessis was quick to opine that the current lot of the Virat Kohli-led side covers all the departments and hence he would choose India and Windies as the top contenders.

“They have experience, and they cover all their skills with good wrist spinners and fast bowlers, death bowlers and an explosive batting lineup. And England, a successful ODI unit, is a strong team too but India, West Indies are my favourites right now,” the Pretoria-born asserted.

Meanwhile, du Plessis was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he smoked 320 runs from the seven encounters he fielded in.