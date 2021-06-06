Faf du Plessis reveals the difference between IPL and PSL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is highly observed as the world’s biggest and top-quality cricket tournament as it brings the best players under one roof. One could understand the range of IPL’s popularity with the fact that various cricket boards don’t stage any international series during IPL matches.

There are some other popular T20 competitions like Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL), but no tournament enjoys the kind of liberty IPL has. Many cricketers around the world wait for IPL season as it gives them heavy contracts and the opportunity to share the change room with the best players.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich league, has shared his thoughts and pointed out the difference between IPL and PSL. Notably, Du Plessis is gearing up for the upcoming second phase of PSL 2021, set to resume in Abu Dhabi from June 9.

The Pretoria-born reckoned that PSL brings some good quality pacers, whereas IPL has a tremendous variety of spinners.

“The standard is very good in PSL. The thing that impressed me most about the tournament is the fast-bowlers. Coming from a country like South Africa, where you grew up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of bowlers who could bowl at 140 [kph] plus. I think in India, there is a huge variety of spin bowlers. But, I feel the real gem of the PSL is the amount of pace,” Du Plessis told Cricket Pakistan.

Du Plessis also expressed his disappointment over the postponement of IPL 2021, stating that he was batting well and his side CSK was also performing up to the desired mark.

“Very disappointing that another tournament had to be postponed because of it. It was sad in a way. My performances were going well but also the team… Chennai Super Kings was playing some really good cricket. So very disappointing from that part,” added Du Plessis.