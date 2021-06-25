Fans troll Virat Kohli for his captaincy after India’s another loss in ICC event

Two days got washed out, while three days were marred by rain in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final between New Zealand and India. But, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand still managed to beat Virat Kohli’s Team India by eight wickets on the Reserve Day to seal the inaugural WTC title at Southampton’s Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

With another defeat in the summit clash, captain Kohli’s wait to lift the coveted ICC trophy stretched further, and now his eyes will be on the upcoming T20 World Cup to end this drought.

India were bundled out for 170 in their second innings after Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson wrecked havoc again and removed Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply in the first session of play.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant scored 41 but didn’t find support at the other end. Indian tailenders could add only 28 runs – their lowest total against the Blackcaps since 2020.

Chasing the paltry 139, New Zealand too lost both their openers for just 44 runs. However, captain Kane (52*) stood like a rock once again and took his team over the finish line along with experienced campaigner Ross Taylor (47*).

After the match, while a number of fans were quick to congratulate the Kiwis, others waited no time in lashing out at Kohli and went to the extent of calling Team India ‘chokers’.

