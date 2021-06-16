Former Pakistan cricketer Arshad Khan turns taxi driver in Australia to earn his living

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. No wonder cricketers from across the world earn a hefty sum of money through numerous contracts and deals, whether related to international cricket or domestic T20 leagues.

The main source of income of cricketers is the game itself, but depending on their popularity, they also earn huge money by commercials and investment in some businesses or other sports leagues. However, few cricketers lack enough money to run their family, and one such player is former Pakistan spin bowler Arshad Khan.

Arshad, who once dismissed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, is currently working as a taxi driver in Australia to earn his living.

The offie made his debut in 1997-98 against West Indies and appeared in 9 Tests and 58 ODIs for Pakistan. But he can now be seen driving an Uber taxi in New South Wales’ capital Sydney.

A few years ago, a social media user shared a post mentioning his interaction with the ex-Pakistani international.

“He was the driver of our cab, and we started chatting; he told me that he is from Pakistan and lives in Sydney. Also that he has been to Hyderabad many times when he was playing for Lahore Badshahs something in ICL,” said the social media user as quoted by DNA.

“After which I asked him his full name, and then I was shocked to see his face, which I could partially recognise. I shook has his hand and left. (sic),” he added.

The Peshawar-born off-spinner picked up 32 wickets in the red-ball cricket while 56 scalps in the 50-over format. When it comes to first-class cricket, Arshad bagged 601 wickets from 187 matches, with 8/80 being his best performance.

Similarly, Arshad played 163 List-A matches and 9 T20 games as well, picking up 189 and 7 wickets, respectively.