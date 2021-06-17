Former Rajasthan Royals pacer leaves India to play cricket in the USA

With the advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) many domestic cricketers have been given a platform to learn and prove their mettle against some top-notch players from around the world. Combining the exposure and hardwork at the ground level, India has become of the first cricketing nations in the modern era to have two equally strong teams.

Thus, a few players have decided to migrate to the United States of America (USA) and Canada for better career prospects.

One such Under-19 cricketer Smit Patel had hogged the limelight when he boarded the flight to the USA to participate in the local tournaments.

Another player Siddharth Trivedi, who has been in the USA for some time, will now participate in the Minor League Cricket (MCL). Trivedi has been working as a player coach for the American Cricket Academy and Club (ACAC) named St. Louis Americans.

Talking about the same, the 38-year-old revealed that ACAC offered him to ply his trade as a bowler after he started coaching St. Louis Americans.

“It’s been a month now that I am here (in St Louis). I am part of the coaching staff at ACAC. They have a team (St Louis Americans) in the minor league and they have asked me if I can be part of the team as a player too. I thought why not,” Trivedi told Ahmedabad Mirror.

The former Rajasthan Royals pacer further added that America’s passion and love for cricket had attracted him to be a part of their setup.

“I first came here in 2019 when I played in the Atlanta Premier League. And from what I have seen then and now is that there is definitely a passion for the game. What impressed me the most is despite the weather, which allows only 2-3 months of outdoor play, people really worked hard and know how to utilize the time,” he concluded.

Trivedi has been representing Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy since 2014 and scalped 269 wickets in the 83 first-class matches.

