From Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant: Indian cricketers extend wishes to Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday

  • Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

  • Rahane is the leading run-scorer for India in World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Image Source: Instagram)
Senior India batsman Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Sunday (June 06). The cricket fraternity, including former and current players, took to social media to extend their wishes to the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

Raahane is currently in Southampton with the rest of the squad ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli penned a beautiful message for his teammate on his Instagram story. Kohli wrote: “Happy birthday, jinks. Lot of peace, happiness to you and many more memorable partnerships with you.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished Rahane in his own and unique style. He posted a picture of young Rahane posing a Karate stance in a black belt. Sehwag wrote: “The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia. After the 36 all out in Adelaide, the way you led from the front in a historic test series victory will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory. Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88 Kee May.”

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and Rahane’s teammate from Delhi Capitals (DC) – the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise – Rishabh Pant wished the Mumbaikar on his special day.

“Wishing you tons of runs and happiness always, Happy Birthday Ajju bhai @ajinkyarahane88” tweeted Pant.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar shared a photo of him with Rahane while wishing the senior lad on his birthday.

“Happy birthday Ajinkya Bhai. Hugging face Have a wonderful year ahead! @ajinkyarahane88” tweeted Sundar.

Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari shared a pic of him shaking hands with Rahane during the epic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph. He wrote: “Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 (Handshake emoji).”

Former India batter VVS Laxman termed Rahane an outstanding leader, appreciating him for his crucial role behind India’s rise in World Test Championship (WTC) and an unforgettable series win in the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia.

“Happy Birthday to a man who has played such an instrumental role in India reaching the WTC finals. Most runs for India in WTC – 1095 Runs and outstanding leadership which led to an unforgettable series win in Australia. Wish you ever more success @ajinkyarahane88,” Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wished Rahane happy returns of the day while mentioning his instrumental role in India’s Test series win Down Under.

“Many, many happy returns of the day @ajinkyarahane88. So impressed with the way you led India after the loss in the Adelaide test and played such an instrumental role in probably our greatest Test series win. Have a great year ahead,” tweeted Venkatesh.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
