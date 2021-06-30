Full schedule of World Test Championship 2021-23 announced; India to play 19 matches

The second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 begins from the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England. This series, along with the Ashes 2021-22, scheduled to start in December in Australia, are the only two series comprising five Tests in the WTC 2, spanning August 2021 to June 2023. Further, Australia’s tour to India is the only four-match leg as all the remaining Test series are either the three-match leg or two-match series.

Like the first cycle of WTC, the second edition will see each of the nine Test teams playing as many as six series, each with three home and three away.

England will play the maximum number of Test matches in WTC 2. The English side will take part in 21 games. India, on the other hand, will play the second most number of matches. The Virat Kohli-led team shall be playing as many as 19 red-ball fixtures.

Bangladesh will play the least number of matches, i.e., 12. At the same time, West Indies and Sri Lanka shall take part in 13 games each. Similarly, the inaugural WTC winners New Zealand will also play only 13 matches.

Australia shall feature in 18 red-ball fixtures, whereas South Africa and Pakistan will play 15 and 14 matches, respectively, in WTC’s second cycle.

Here is the full schedule of WTC 2021-23:

England – 21 matches

Home : Against India (5), New Zealand (3), South Africa (2)

: Against India (5), New Zealand (3), South Africa (2) Away: Against Australia (5), West Indies (2), Pakistan (3)

India – 19 matches

Home : Against New Zealand (2), Sri Lanka (3), Australia (4)

: Against New Zealand (2), Sri Lanka (3), Australia (4) Away: Against England (5), South Africa (3), Bangladesh (2)

Australia – 18 matches

Home : England (5), West Indies (2), South Africa (3)

: England (5), West Indies (2), South Africa (3) Away: Pakistan (2), Sri Lanka (2), India (4)

South Africa – 15 matches

Home : India (3), Bangladesh (2), West Indies (2)

: India (3), Bangladesh (2), West Indies (2) Away: New Zealand (2), England (3), Australia (3)

Pakistan – 14 matches

Home : Australia (2), New Zealand (2), England (3)

: Australia (2), New Zealand (2), England (3) Away: West Indies (3), Bangladesh (2), Sri Lanka (3)

New Zealand – 13 matches

Home : Bangladesh (2), South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2)

: Bangladesh (2), South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2) Away: India (2), England (3), Pakistan (2)

West Indies – 13 matches

Home : Pakistan (3), England (2), Bangladesh (2)

: Pakistan (3), England (2), Bangladesh (2) Away: South Africa (2), Sri Lanka (2), Australia (2)

Sri Lanka – 13 matches

Home : Australia (2), Pakistan (2), West Indies (2)

: Australia (2), Pakistan (2), West Indies (2) Away: Bangladesh (2), India (3), New Zealand (2)

Bangladesh – 12 matches